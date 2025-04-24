Open Menu

Tesla's European Sales Fall 45% In First Quarter: Industry Body

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Tesla's European sales fall 45% in first quarter: industry body

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Tesla electric car sales in the European Union plunged 45 percent in the first quarter of 2025 as its boss Elon Musk drew criticism for his role in US President Donald Trump's administration, according to figures released Thursday.

The European automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said that sales of new Tesla vehicles in the bloc fell by 36 percent in March, and by 45 percent -- to just over 36,000 units -- in the first quarter compared the same periods a year earlier.

It was the biggest fall in sales of any of the major car groups tallied in the association's report, despite a growth in electric vehicle sales overall.

Tesla showrooms have been hit by vandalism and boycott calls in Europe and the United States in a backlash against public service cuts introduced by Musk in his role as a close adviser to Trump.

On Tuesday the company reported a 71-percent drop in first-quarter profits, signalling a hit to demand due to what it called "changing political sentiment".

Tesla reported profits of $409 million following a drop in sales, while revenues fell nine percent to $19.3 billion.

Musk promptly announced he would scale back his work for the Trump administration in May to focus on Tesla.

Electric vehicle sales grew in several European countries including Germany, as well as in Britain, the ACEA said.

But despite the EU aim of slashing petrol car sales to reduce climate-warming emissions, they still only accounted for 15 percent of the auto market.

ACEA chief Sigrid de Vries in a news release highlighted a "persistent gap between ambitious decarbonisation goals, and the 'reality check' of slower-than-expected consumer uptake".

Hybrid fuel-electric cars held the biggest share of the EU market: 36 percent compared to 29 percent for petrol-only vehicles.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

2 hours ago
 India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Wat ..

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..

11 hours ago
 Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

11 hours ago
 Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sid ..

Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

11 hours ago
 CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims fo ..

CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad

11 hours ago
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhta ..

Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage

11 hours ago
 Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation o ..

Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..

11 hours ago
 Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in ..

Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed

11 hours ago
 MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking ya ..

MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard

12 hours ago
 Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in ..

Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta

11 hours ago
 Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk ..

Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk in May: Khurram Schehzad

11 hours ago

More Stories From World