Tesla's European Sales Fall 45% In First Quarter: Industry Body

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Tesla electric car sales in the European Union plunged 45 percent in the first quarter of 2025 as its boss Elon Musk drew criticism for his role in US President Donald Trump's administration, according to figures released Thursday.

The European automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said that sales of new Tesla vehicles in the bloc fell by 36 percent in March, and by 45 percent -- to just over 36,000 units -- in the first quarter compared the same periods a year earlier.

It was the biggest fall in sales of any of the major car groups tallied in the association's report, despite a growth in electric vehicle sales overall.

Tesla showrooms have been hit by vandalism and boycott calls in Europe and the United States in a backlash against public service cuts introduced by Musk in his role as a close adviser to Trump.

On Tuesday the company reported a 71-percent drop in first-quarter profits, signalling a hit to demand due to what it called "changing political sentiment".

Tesla reported profits of $409 million following a drop in sales, while revenues fell nine percent to $19.3 billion.

Musk promptly announced he would scale back his work for the Trump administration in May to focus on Tesla.

Electric vehicle sales grew in several European countries including Germany, as well as in Britain, the ACEA said.

But despite the EU aim of slashing petrol car sales to reduce climate-warming emissions, they still only accounted for 15 percent of the auto market.

ACEA chief Sigrid de Vries in a news release highlighted a "persistent gap between ambitious decarbonisation goals, and the 'reality check' of slower-than-expected consumer uptake".

Hybrid fuel-electric cars held the biggest share of the EU market: 36 percent compared to 29 percent for petrol-only vehicles.

