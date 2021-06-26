(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Two tech billionaires, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk and Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey, agreed on Twitter to discuss the future of bitcoin at a conference scheduled for July 21.

Musk replied to a Twitter post made by Dorsey promoting an event called "The B Word," aimed at raising awareness about the cryptocurrency and encouraging business to adopt bitcoin. In a series of back-and-forths, the two agreed to talk the issue at the conference.

"Bizarre! Let's you and I have a conversation at the event. You can share all your curiosities...," Dorsey tweeted to Musk's cryptic question, asking "Bicurious?" under the original event promotion post.

The two further agreed to exchange opinions on the bitcoin. "Done! Will set up," Dorsey wrote.

Musk's tweets have been wreaking chaos in the cryptrocurrency world for a while now.

Bitcoin's price soared in February after Tesla's CEO said his company had purchased roughly $1.5 billion of the digital Currency. Three months later, Musk's announcement that Tesla would stop accepting bitcoin as payment for the company's electric vehicles over concerns about the carbon emissions caused by cryptocurrency mining triggered a major sell-off.

In June, the digital coin jumped 11% immediately following Musk's announcement that Tesla will resume bitcoin cryptocurrency transactions when mining is done with more clean energy.

Tweets by the Tesla CEO have also led to swings in the price of dogecoin, a meme-based altcoin. Musk's apparent sway over cryptocurrency prices may be, in part, the result of the media coverage he receives, experts believe.