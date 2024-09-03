Test coach McCullum to take charge of England white-ball teams

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) England Test coach Brendon McCullum will take charge of the nation's teams in all three formats from the start of next year, cricket chiefs announced on Tuesday.

McCullum has reinvigorated England's Test set-up alongside captain Ben Stokes since May 2022 and will seek to bring his attacking "Bazball" approach to the under-performing limited-overs sides.

The New Zealander, 42, has extended his contract by 18 months to the end of 2027, officially taking over the one-day international and Twenty20 sides in January to coincide with a tour of India and the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

"I'm delighted that Brendon has chosen to do both roles now with England," said Rob Key, managing director of England men's cricket.

"I believe we are incredibly fortunate that a coach of his quality is prepared to commit wholeheartedly to English cricket."

He added: "For the last two years, constant clashes between formats have made it challenging for the white-ball environment -- fortunately, these are easing starting from January."