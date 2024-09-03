Test Coach McCullum To Take Charge Of England White-ball Teams
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2024 | 08:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) England Test coach Brendon McCullum will take charge of the nation's teams in all three formats from the start of next year, cricket chiefs announced on Tuesday.
McCullum has reinvigorated England's Test set-up alongside captain Ben Stokes since May 2022 and will seek to bring his attacking "Bazball" approach to the under-performing limited-overs sides.
The New Zealander, 42, has extended his contract by 18 months to the end of 2027, officially taking over the one-day international and Twenty20 sides in January to coincide with a tour of India and the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.
"I'm delighted that Brendon has chosen to do both roles now with England," said Rob Key, managing director of England men's cricket.
"I believe we are incredibly fortunate that a coach of his quality is prepared to commit wholeheartedly to English cricket."
He added: "For the last two years, constant clashes between formats have made it challenging for the white-ball environment -- fortunately, these are easing starting from January."
Recent Stories
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
More Stories From World
-
DR Congo jail break attempt leaves 129 dead5 minutes ago
-
Ex-Volkswagen CEO denies charges in 'dieselgate' trial5 minutes ago
-
Brendon McCullum named as England white-ball coach5 minutes ago
-
Twelve migrants die trying to cross Channel to UK6 minutes ago
-
Turmoil in Italy over plan to hike tourist tax1 hour ago
-
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and investment cooperation1 hour ago
-
Pakistan’s meat exports to China surpass $2.6 mln in 20242 hours ago
-
Senegal's opposition-dominated parliament rejects constitution change2 hours ago
-
Islamic State claim Afghanistan suicide attack that killed 63 hours ago
-
Zelensky says strike on central Ukraine city kills 41, wounds 1803 hours ago
-
Russian trial against French researcher opens in Moscow4 hours ago
-
Ex-Volkswagen CEO goes on trial over 'dieselgate'4 hours ago