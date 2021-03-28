(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) The Russian frigate of Project 22350, Admiral of the Soviet Union Fleet Gorshkov, will test fire a Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic cruise missile at the start of this summer, two defense industry sources told Sputnik.

"Flight [design] tests from the Gorshkov were completed with the third launch of the Zircon missile in November of last year, since then, the Zircon firing from the frigate has not been carried out yet. The next firing from the ship should take place in early summer," one of the sources said.

Another source specified that the next test firing of Zircon is planned for June, 2021.