Test Flight of Russian-Chinese CR929 Passenger Plane May Take Place in 2023

The test flight of the Russian-Chinese CR929 passenger aircraft may take place in 2023, while its deliveries could start after 2025, Maksim Litvinov, chief designer on the Russian side of the project said Tuesday

ZHUKOVSKY (outside Moscow) (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August 2019 ) The test flight of the Russian-Chinese CR929 passenger aircraft may take place in 2023, while its deliveries could start after 2025, Maksim Litvinov, chief designer on the Russian side of the project said Tuesday.

"The first test flight is expected around 2023," Litvinov told reporters at the MAKS-2019 airshow.

"According to our schedule, the deliveries of the plane could start after 2025," he said, adding that the draft design of the plane will be presented to air carriers accredited at the show on Wednesday.

The participants of the projects expect that the aircraft with the capacity of 250-300 passengers will compete with the planes of other leading world aircraft manufacturers - Europe's Airbus and US Boeing - and will occupy a significant market share not only in Russia and China, but also in other countries. The cost of the program is currently estimated at $13-20 billion.

The MAKS-2019 airshow began on Tuesday and will run through Sunday. The Rossiya Segodnya news agency is its official media partner.