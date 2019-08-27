UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Test Flight Of Russian-Chinese CR929 Passenger Plane May Take Place In 2023

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 08:54 PM

Test Flight of Russian-Chinese CR929 Passenger Plane May Take Place in 2023

The test flight of the Russian-Chinese CR929 passenger aircraft may take place in 2023, while its deliveries could start after 2025, Maksim Litvinov, chief designer on the Russian side of the project said Tuesday

ZHUKOVSKY (outside Moscow) (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The test flight of the Russian-Chinese CR929 passenger aircraft may take place in 2023, while its deliveries could start after 2025, Maksim Litvinov, chief designer on the Russian side of the project said Tuesday.

"The first test flight is expected around 2023," Litvinov told reporters at the MAKS-2019 airshow.

"According to our schedule, the deliveries of the plane could start after 2025," he said, adding that the draft design of the plane will be presented to air carriers accredited at the show on Wednesday.

The participants of the projects expect that the aircraft with the capacity of 250-300 passengers will compete with the planes of other leading world aircraft manufacturers - Europe's Airbus and US Boeing - and will occupy a significant market share not only in Russia and China, but also in other countries. The cost of the program is currently estimated at $13-20 billion.

The MAKS-2019 airshow began on Tuesday and will run through Sunday. The Rossiya Segodnya news agency is its official media partner.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Russia Europe China May August Sunday 2019 Market Media Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling ..

33 seconds ago

Pakistan deeply values China's defence cooperation ..

34 seconds ago

CDWP okays 6 projects of Rs 216 bn

36 seconds ago

Indian Foreign Minister Voices Hope India, Pakista ..

38 seconds ago

Russia Understands Turkey's Concerns Over Security ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Says Discussed With Erdogan Possibility of C ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.