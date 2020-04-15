UrduPoint.com
Test For Immunity To COVID-19 Started In 10 Moscow Hospitals - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Ten hospitals in Moscow are already testing their staff for immunity to coronavirus, Russia's chief public health official, Anna Popova, said on Tuesday.

"We are doing it today in Moscow, in ten Moscow clinics that work today with patients infected with the new coronavirus, we check the immunity of their staff to this infection.

Firstly, in order to understand what protective measures they need, and secondly, to understand that they really have immunity and how strong it is," Popova told the Channel One.

