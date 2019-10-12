UrduPoint.com
Test Launch Of Angara-A5 Carrier Rocket Postponed Until 2020 - Sources

Test Launch of Angara-A5 Carrier Rocket Postponed Until 2020 - Sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) A test launch of the new Russian Angara-A5 heavy-class carrier rocket has been delayed until 2020, two Russian space industry sources told Sputnik.

Russia's Khrunichev Center, the manufacturer of the rocket, announced in the beginning of 2019 that the launch of the Angara-A5 rocket was scheduled for December this year.

 It was supposed to be the second test launch of a heavy class Angara family space rocket in its history and the first in five years. The previous test took place in December 2014.

"The launch is planned to be carried out in the first half of 2020," one of the sources said, while the second noted that the launch of the Angara was not in launch schedule for 2019.

