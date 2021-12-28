UrduPoint.com

Test Launch Of Russian Heavy-Lift Rocket Angara-A5 From Plesetsk Successful - Military

Test Launch of Russian Heavy-Lift Rocket Angara-A5 From Plesetsk Successful - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Russian heavy-left rocket Angara-A5, launched on Monday from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, was taken for control by ground-based means of the Russian Aerospace Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Launched at 22:00 Moscow time (19:00 GMT) from the state test cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry (the Plesetsk cosmodrome) in the Arkhangelsk region, the Angara-A5 space rocket at an estimated time of 22:03 Moscow time was taken for control by ground means of the G.S. Titov Main Test Space Center of the Space Forces," the ministry said.

The orbital block as part of the Persey upper stage and the payload model separated from the third stage of the heavy rocket 12 minutes after launch.

