'Test match animal' Underhill replaces Willis in England squad for World Cup last eight

Lille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) England defence coach Kevin Sinfield said on Sunday Sam Underhill was a "Test match animal" after the flanker was called into their Rugby World Cup squad.

Underhill, 27, replaces the injured Jack Willis as the team prepares for next Sunday's last-eight tie with, in all likelihood, Fiji.

The abrasive Bath back-rower, a starter for England in the 2019 final, was omitted from the original World Cup squad despite being part of the pre-tournament camps.

"One door closes for someone and another one opens," Sinfield told reporters.

"Sam was outstanding with us during the summer, he trained the house down.

"He's a Test match animal, he's a fantastic player.

"We're delighted he's able to join us, it's a like-for-like replacement for Jack," he added.

Underhill faces competition from the likes of Tom Curry and Courtney Lawes for a space in the starting lineup against Fiji in Marseille.

Sinfield said Underhill was already in consideration for selection.

"Without a shadow of a doubt, he'll come in hard, no doubt about that," Sinfield said.

"He's a smart guy and he'll pick things up quickly.

"We run quite a simple plan anyway because of the time we've had together.

"Sam will be great," the former England rugby league international added.

Willis has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a neck issue.

The Pacific Islanders need just a point against Portugal later on Sunday to claim their spot in the knock-outs.

iwd/pb