Test Shows UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson No Longer Has Coronavirus - Representative
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested negative for the coronavirus before his discharge from the hospital, the prime minister's representative said Monday.
Since the discharge, Johnson has been at the Chequers residence.