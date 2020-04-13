UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Test Shows UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson No Longer Has Coronavirus - Representative

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:00 PM

Test Shows UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson No Longer Has Coronavirus - Representative

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested negative for the coronavirus before his discharge from the hospital, the prime minister's representative said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested negative for the coronavirus before his discharge from the hospital, the prime minister's representative said Monday.

Since the discharge, Johnson has been at the Chequers residence.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

April pensions to be paid on Monday: GPSSA

17 minutes ago

Putin, Indonesian President Discuss Fight Against ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus Deaths in Scotland Rise by 9 to 575 - ..

1 minute ago

PTI MPA Abdul Aleem Khan re-joins Punjab cabinet

1 minute ago

Coronavirus pandemic: Federal ombudsman directs to ..

1 minute ago

McIlroy hoping schedule change leads to Masters br ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.