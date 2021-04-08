Test System Able to Detect Coronavirus Strains Circulating in Russia Registered - FMBA

The Russian Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA) has received a registration certificate for a test system that can detect coronavirus strains circulating in the country, the FMBA said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The Russian Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA) has received a registration certificate for a test system that can detect coronavirus strains circulating in the country, the FMBA said on Thursday.

"FMBA Russia ...

received a registration certificate 2021/13956 for the qualitative determination of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus RNA in biological material (swabs from the mucous membrane of the nasopharynx and oropharynx) 'AmpliTest SARS-CoV-2 LAMP," the FMBA said in a statement.

The test detects all strains of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus circulating in Russia, and is also the fastest option on the market for conducting a study. The production capacity of the center is more than 10,000 test reagent kits per month.