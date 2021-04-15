UrduPoint.com
Testimony Ends In George Floyd Murder Trial, Closing Arguments Set For Monday

2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 09:55 PM

Testimony Ends in George Floyd Murder Trial, Closing Arguments Set for Monday

The prosecution and defense have both rested in the murder trial Derek Chauvin and the jury will return to deliberate Monday on closing arguments involving the former police officer accused of killing Black man George Floyd by kneeling on his neck

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The prosecution and defense have both rested in the murder trial Derek Chauvin and the jury will return to deliberate Monday on closing arguments involving the former police officer accused of killing Black man George Floyd by kneeling on his neck.

"The evidence is now complete," Judge Peter Cahill told the jury, who will return Monday for closing arguments and deliberations on the matter.

