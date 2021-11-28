(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Testing Russia's strength is dangerous, as Moscow is not afraid of NATO's potential and will respond, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"There are suggestions that some desperate person may appear in Ukraine or a group of fighters who will try to test the strength of the Russian defense, hoping that we will not answer, we will be afraid of NATO's potential," Antonov said on the Soloviev Live YouTube show, adding that such position is "is a very dangerous delusion."