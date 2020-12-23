SAMARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The first prototype engine for Russia's prospective strategic bomber PAK DA is being assembled at the JSC Kuznetsov engine producer (part of Rostec's United Engine Corporation), with tests expected to start early in 2021, JSC Kuznetsov Managing Director Alexey Sobolev said on Wednesday.

"As for the PAK DA engine, the first engine was produced ... and is being assembled, it will be ready for firing trials by the end of the year. We plan to start trials in the beginning of the next year," Sobolev told reporters.

Sobolev stressed that production of the engine was a result of broad cooperation of nearly all the enterprises that are part of the United Engine Corporation.

"This broad cooperation has enabled us to complete drafts quite quickly. Paperwork has been practically completed this year, and the engine was being designed in digital concurrently, which allowed us to quickly start production of the first prototype engine," Sobolev added.

Pavel Chupin, chief constructor at JSC Kuznetsov, added that the prototype engine could also undergo trials as part of a test-bed aircraft.

Russia's deputy defense minister, Alexey Krivoruchko, has said that the new engine will feature stealth technologies. It is expected that the PAK DA bomber will be capable to conduct flights lasting up to 30 hours thanks to the main and the backup electronic systems of its engine.