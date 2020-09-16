UrduPoint.com
Tests of Jet Drone With Printed Engine Took Place in Russia - Advanced Research Foundation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Russia's Advanced Research Foundation has conducted the first demonstration flight of the Dan-M jet drone, equipped with a domestic MGTD-125E engine, the main parts of which were made using 3D printing, the foundation told Sputnik.

"The flight of the Dan-M with a takeoff weight of 370 kilograms with an MGTD-125E engine was carried out in accordance with the approved flight task," it said.

"The flight duration was 19 minutes, the drone reached a maximum speed of 676 kilometers per hour at an altitude of more than 2,000 meters," the foundation said.

The tests took place in the southern Astrakhan region.

