Tests Of Latest Russian Submarine 'Emperor Alexander III' To Start In June 2023 - Reports

Published December 29, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Running tests of latest Russian nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine "Emperor Alexander III" will start in June 2023, the Rossiya 24 broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The construction of the seventh submarine of the Borei class ended earlier in the day, the news channel said.

All weapons systems of the submarine will be tested during the trials, according to the channel.

