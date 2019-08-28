Tests of MC-21 Aircraft With Russia-Made Engine Will Begin in 2020 - Chief Designer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The first MC-21 aircraft with a Russia-made engine will begin flight tests in 2020, the aircraft's chief designer, Konstantin Popovich, told reporters at the MAKS-2019 airshow on Wednesday

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The first MC-21 aircraft with a Russia-made engine will begin flight tests in 2020 , the aircraft's chief designer, Konstantin Popovich, told reporters at the MAKS-2019 airshow on Wednesday.

"The fifth aircraft is being built, it will start tests in 2020 with the PD-14 engine," he said.

The fourth instance of the aircraft with a US-made Pratt & Whitney engine will fly into the sky before 2020, Popovich added.

"We plan to complete the tests at the end of 2020 and get a certificate," he said.

The PD-14 turbofan engine is a domestic rival to the Pratt & Whitney PW1400G engine. It was developed by the United Engine Corporation enterprises for the Irkut MC-21-300 narrow-body twin-engine jet with the use of the latest technologies and materials. The MC-21-300's capacity will range from 150 to 211 passengers. The MC-21's maiden flight took place on May 28, 2017.

The MAKS show began on Tuesday and will run through Sunday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the event.