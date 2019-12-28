UrduPoint.com
Tests Of Russian Modernized Tank T-90M Proryv To Conclude By 2020- Deputy Defense Minister

State trials of the new Russian tank T-90M Proryv will be completed before the end of 2019, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said in an interview with the Russian military's official Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper

"This month, state trials of the modernized T-90M Proryv tank are nearing their completion," Krivoruchko said.

The deputy minister added that based on the test results, a decision will be made on adopting and beginning the serial production of new tanks.

