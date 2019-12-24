UrduPoint.com
Tests Of Russia's Borei-A Class Ballistic Missile Submarine Successfully Finished - Shoigu

Tue 24th December 2019 | 06:40 PM

Tests of Russia's Borei-A Class Ballistic Missile Submarine Successfully Finished - Shoigu

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that the Borei-A project's lead nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, named after Prince Vladimir the Great, has been successfully tested

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that the Borei-A project's lead nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, named after Prince Vladimir the Great, has been successfully tested.

"The tests of the lead nuclear submarine cruiser of the Borei-A project, Knyaz Vladimir, have been successfully completed," Shoigu said at the annual extended meeting of the Defense Ministry's board.

Three Borei vessels of an earlier modification Yury Dolgorukiy, Alexander Nevsky and Vladimir Monomakh have already entered service with the Russian Navy.

By 2020, the Russian Navy plans to operate a total of eight Borei-class submarines.

