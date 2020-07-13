UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tests Of Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Conducted In Compliance With Regulations - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 04:10 PM

Tests of Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Conducted in Compliance With Regulations - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry stressed on Monday that tests of the vaccine against coronavirus are being conducted in full compliance with methodological regulations, with no attempts to reduce the duration of the research.

"The Russian Defense Ministry tests the vaccine on volunteers in full compliance with the acting legislation and scientific methodological regulations, in order to prevent further risks, without any attempt to reduce the duration of the research," the ministry said in a statement.

On the 42nd day after the first vaccination, volunteers will have to spend one day in hospital, to undergo final examination and complete paperwork, the statement read on.

"The efficiency and the specificity of immunologic response will be evaluated after we receive the results of analysis. The currently available data, received by experts from the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, show that volunteers have immunologic response to the injection of the vaccine against COVID-19," the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Related Topics

Russia From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan team’s schedule in Derby

13 minutes ago

ADAFSA expects 9% increase in livestock production ..

27 minutes ago

Seemi Raheel says “humour” is dead in Pakistan

39 minutes ago

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

1 hour ago

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

2 hours ago

OIC Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s Attempt ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.