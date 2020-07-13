MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry stressed on Monday that tests of the vaccine against coronavirus are being conducted in full compliance with methodological regulations, with no attempts to reduce the duration of the research.

"The Russian Defense Ministry tests the vaccine on volunteers in full compliance with the acting legislation and scientific methodological regulations, in order to prevent further risks, without any attempt to reduce the duration of the research," the ministry said in a statement.

On the 42nd day after the first vaccination, volunteers will have to spend one day in hospital, to undergo final examination and complete paperwork, the statement read on.

"The efficiency and the specificity of immunologic response will be evaluated after we receive the results of analysis. The currently available data, received by experts from the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, show that volunteers have immunologic response to the injection of the vaccine against COVID-19," the Russian Defense Ministry added.