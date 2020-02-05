- Home
- Tests of Russia's Latest Howitzer Koalitsiya-SV Will Be Completed in 2022 - Manufacturer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 12:36 PM
LUCKNOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Tests of Russia's latest Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled artillery mount will be completed in 2022, a representative of the manufacturing Uralvagonzavod machine building company told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"The completion of the tests of the 152-mm self-propelled artillery mount Koalitsiya-SV is scheduled for 2022," the representative said at the Defexpo India-2020 exhibition.