(@FahadShabbir)

Tests of Russia's latest Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled artillery mount will be completed in 2022, a representative of the manufacturing Uralvagonzavod machine building company told Sputnik on Wednesday

LUCKNOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Tests of Russia's latest Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled artillery mount will be completed in 2022, a representative of the manufacturing Uralvagonzavod machine building company told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The completion of the tests of the 152-mm self-propelled artillery mount Koalitsiya-SV is scheduled for 2022," the representative said at the Defexpo India-2020 exhibition.