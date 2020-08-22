UrduPoint.com
Tests Of Russia's Newest NATO-Caliber Assault Rifle AK-19 To Be Done In 2020 - Kalashnikov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 01:00 AM

Tests of Russia's Newest NATO-Caliber Assault Rifle AK-19 to Be Done in 2020 - Kalashnikov

PARK PATRIOT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Tests of Russia's newest assault rifle AK-19 in NATO caliber would be completed by the end of the year, Kalashnikov Concern CEO Dmitry Tarasov said on Friday.

"By the end of the year, we will test the AK-19 in accordance with all laws that are applicable to the internal customer," Tarasov told reporters in Patriot Park near Moscow.

Earlier, the company announced the creation of the new weapon based on the AK-12 in NATO caliber 5.56 millimeters. It is noted that its principal features are a lightweight telescopic stock with improved ergonomics, a new rear sight, and a slotted flash suppressor with the ability to quickly mount a silencer.

