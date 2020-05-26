UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tests Of Russia's Poseidon Drone Carrier, Belgorod Sub, To Last Until End Of 2021 - Source

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 05:30 AM

Tests of Russia's Poseidon Drone Carrier, Belgorod Sub, to Last Until End of 2021 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Tests of Russia's Project 09852 nuclear submarine Belgorod, which will be the first experimental carrier of the Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater drones, will last until the end of 2021, a defense industry source told Sputnik.

"The Belgorod will be tested for about another year and a half," the source said.

"In case the test is successful, the submarine will be prepared to be handed to the navy," the source said.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Belgorod Industry

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces gradual reopening of ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Pakistani ..

5 hours ago

Non-essential retailers will be able to reopen in ..

5 hours ago

Kuwait to restore normal life after May 30

5 hours ago

UAE Government: Over two million COVID-19 tests co ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of India review ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.