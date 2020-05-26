MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Tests of Russia's Project 09852 nuclear submarine Belgorod, which will be the first experimental carrier of the Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater drones, will last until the end of 2021, a defense industry source told Sputnik.

"The Belgorod will be tested for about another year and a half," the source said.

"In case the test is successful, the submarine will be prepared to be handed to the navy," the source said.