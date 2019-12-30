UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tests Of Russia's Yak-152 Trainer Aircraft To Be Completed In 2020 - Aircraft Corporation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 48 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 12:51 PM

Tests of Russia's Yak-152 Trainer Aircraft to Be Completed in 2020 - Aircraft Corporation

Tests of Russia's new Yak-152 trainer aircraft will be completed in 2020, and there are plans to produce up to 30 planes of this type per year, the general director of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Yury Slyusar, has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Tests of Russia's new Yak-152 trainer aircraft will be completed in 2020, and there are plans to produce up to 30 planes of this type per year, the general director of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Yury Slyusar, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

Yak-152 is produced by the JSC A.S. Yakovlev Design Bureau, which is a subsidiary of UAC's Irkut Corporation.

"We have the Yak-152 aircraft. We are completing tests next year and are ready to launch batch production and produce up to 30 aircraft per year. The aircraft may be in demand both in the country [Russia] and abroad. We aim at creating a simple, reliable and low-maintenance Primary trainer aircraft, Meanwhile, there is no contract for Yak-152 yet," Slyusar said.

Yak-152 is designed for practicing piloting techniques and navigation basics. Its first flight was conducted in September 2016.

Related Topics

Russia May September 2016 2020

Recent Stories

Northern trailing by 312 runs with eight wickets i ..

4 minutes ago

Nearly half (47%) internet users say they prefer Y ..

7 minutes ago

1122 service to be extended in KP far flung areas ..

8 minutes ago

2 youth murdered in firing incidents in Sargodha

40 seconds ago

Churchgoers kill gunman who shot two during Texas ..

41 seconds ago

Construction of No.2 Akkuyu Power Plant in Turkey ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.