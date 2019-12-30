(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Tests of Russia's new Yak-152 trainer aircraft will be completed in 2020, and there are plans to produce up to 30 planes of this type per year, the general director of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Yury Slyusar, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

Yak-152 is produced by the JSC A.S. Yakovlev Design Bureau, which is a subsidiary of UAC's Irkut Corporation.

"We have the Yak-152 aircraft. We are completing tests next year and are ready to launch batch production and produce up to 30 aircraft per year. The aircraft may be in demand both in the country [Russia] and abroad. We aim at creating a simple, reliable and low-maintenance Primary trainer aircraft, Meanwhile, there is no contract for Yak-152 yet," Slyusar said.

Yak-152 is designed for practicing piloting techniques and navigation basics. Its first flight was conducted in September 2016.