Tests Of Russia's Zircon Hypersonic Missile To Be Completed In 2021 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) State tests of Russia's Zircon hypersonic missile will be completed this year, Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko assured on Tuesday.

"This year, tests of the Zircon hypersonic missile will be completed," Krivoruchko said.

Zircon is the world's first hypersonic cruise missile capable of carrying out long aerodynamic flights with maneuvering in dense layers of the atmosphere using exclusively its own propulsion power.

The maximum speed of the missile reaches about nine speeds of the sound. Its maximum range totals 1,000 kilometers (621 miles).

