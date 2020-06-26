UrduPoint.com
Tests Reveal COVID-19 Immunity In Around 20% Of Moscow Residents - Deputy Mayor Rakova

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Around 20 percent of Moscow residents who have taken part in the COVID-19 antibodies study have coronavirus immunity, Deputy Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova said on Friday.

"Today, we would like to present the results of the third stage of the population study of Muscovites immunity to the coronavirus infection.

This study was conducted from June 5-18, with over 90,000 Moscow residents taking part. The results of the study show that population immunity keeps growing. As of know, almost 20 percent of the people living in Moscow, 19.9 percent more precisely, have immunity," Rakova told reporters, noting that this is a 2 percent increase from the previous month.

