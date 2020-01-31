Tests Show 4 Chinese Patients Hospitalized in Moscow Do Not Have Coronavirus - Official

Four Chinese citizens were checked out of a hospital in Moscow after tests showed the absence of coronavirus among them, the deputy mayor of the Moscow Region, Anastasia Rakova, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Four Chinese citizens were checked out of a hospital in Moscow after tests showed the absence of coronavirus among them, the deputy mayor of the Moscow Region, Anastasia Rakova, said on Friday.

On Thursday, 10 people with symptoms associated with viral respiratory infections and who had been in China over the past two weeks were hospitalized in Moscow. Four of them were Chinese citizens, and doctors suspected that they were infected with the new type of deadly coronavirus.

"The four patients hospitalized the day before were sent home for outpatient observation in satisfactory condition," Rakova said.

The deputy mayor also said that students who return to Moscow from spending a holiday in China would be undergoing medical checks on a daily basis on their university campuses.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova on Friday confirmed that two Chinese citizens were diagnosed with Coronavirus in Russia. The cases occurred outside of Moscow in the eastern Zabaykalsky Territory and the central Tyumen Region.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, last December and has since spread to at least 20 countries. The virus has already killed 213 people in China and infected over 9,800 others.