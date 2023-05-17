UrduPoint.com

Texas' Abbott Urges All US Governors To Join Efforts To Secure Southern Border - Letter

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to all state governors in the United States urging them to help support security efforts on the US southern border amid record illegal migration in the region over the last two years.

"In the Federal government's absence, we, as Governors, must band together to combat President Biden's ongoing border crisis and ensure the safety and security that all Americans deserve," Abbott said in the letter on Tuesday. "Join us in the mission to defend our national sovereignty and territorial integrity and send all available law enforcement personnel and resources to the Texas-Mexico border to serve alongside our thousands of Texas National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers."

The state government of Texas recently spent more than $4.5 billion bolstering security on its border with Mexico and is considering spending another $4.6 billion over the next two years to continue those security efforts, Abbott said.

Texas alone should not have to carry the financial burden of protecting the United States, Abbott said.

Emboldened Mexican drug cartels and other transnational criminal organizations profit off the border crisis by smuggling people and dangerous drugs like fentanyl into communities across the United States, according to Abbott.

Although illegal crossings have dropped over the last several days after the Title 42 public health policy expired on Thursday, the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) warned on Monday that it nevertheless expects some 100,000 immigrants currently in northern Mexico to attempt to enter the United States soon.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said last week that migrants who attempt to enter the United States without utilizing the appropriate lawful avenues would face tougher consequences after the policy is lifted.

