Texas Activates National Guard to Assist in Response to COVID-19 - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Governor Greg Abbott of the state of Texas said during a press conference on Tuesday that he has activated the National Guard to assist in the response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"To make sure that we in the state of Texas are taking every step possible to make sure that we're going to be capable of responding to what's going on, I am at this moment activating the Texas National Guard to assist in our response to COVID-19," Abbott said.

Abbott clarified that no National Guard troops need to be deployed at this time.

As of Tuesday, Abbott said, the state of Texas has recorded 64 confirmed cases of individuals infected with the novel coronavirus and one related death.

Abbott added that by the end of the week state health officials should be able to administer 10,000 tests each week.

The COVID-19 respiratory disease has spread from China to more than 150 countries and territories since December. The virus has infected over 190,000 people globally, killing more than 7,500.