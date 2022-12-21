UrduPoint.com

Texas Asks Biden For Aid To Southern Border To Shield Migrants From Polar Vortex - Letter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Texas Asks Biden for Aid to Southern Border to Shield Migrants From Polar Vortex - Letter

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday that Federal assets must be sent to communities on the southern border to help them protect migrants sleeping on city streets from an approaching polar vortex that may be deadly.

"This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas is a catastrophe of your own making," Abbott said in the letter. "These communities and the state are ill-equipped to do the job assigned to the federal government - house the thousands of migrants flooding into the country every day. With perilous temperatures moving into the area, many of these migrants are at risk of freezing to death on city streets.

"

The Texas border city of El Paso in particular will be in dire need of federal assistance after the mayor declared a state of emergency over the high number of migrants sleeping on the city streets.

Thousands of asylum-seeking migrants arrived in El Paso over the past week, flooding US federal immigration facilities, which led to authorities releasing them into the streets in order to free up space.

The Texas governor blamed Biden's immigration policies for the ongoing border crisis, which consists of two-consecutive record-breaking years of illegal immigration. Abbott added that he will continue to deploy state resources to the border to address the situation, but they are becoming scarce.

Related Topics

Governor Job El Paso May Border From Government

Recent Stories

World Cup winners begin victory parade among eupho ..

World Cup winners begin victory parade among euphoric Argentines

1 hour ago
 Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukrai ..

Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukraine, Cooperation in Arctic - St ..

1 hour ago
 'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament ..

'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament US border ruling

1 hour ago
 Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit ..

Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit From Ust-Luga to Germany - Tr ..

1 hour ago
 Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomor ..

Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted ..

Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted murder case'

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.