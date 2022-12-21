Texas Asks Biden for Aid to Southern Border to Shield Migrants From Polar Vortex - Letter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday that Federal assets must be sent to communities on the southern border to help them protect migrants sleeping on city streets from an approaching polar vortex that may be deadly.

"This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas is a catastrophe of your own making," Abbott said in the letter. "These communities and the state are ill-equipped to do the job assigned to the federal government - house the thousands of migrants flooding into the country every day. With perilous temperatures moving into the area, many of these migrants are at risk of freezing to death on city streets.

"

The Texas border city of El Paso in particular will be in dire need of federal assistance after the mayor declared a state of emergency over the high number of migrants sleeping on the city streets.

Thousands of asylum-seeking migrants arrived in El Paso over the past week, flooding US federal immigration facilities, which led to authorities releasing them into the streets in order to free up space.

The Texas governor blamed Biden's immigration policies for the ongoing border crisis, which consists of two-consecutive record-breaking years of illegal immigration. Abbott added that he will continue to deploy state resources to the border to address the situation, but they are becoming scarce.