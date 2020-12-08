UrduPoint.com
Texas Asks US Supreme Court To Block 4 States From Electoral College - Court Document

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 08:30 PM

The state of Texas has filed a lawsuit in the US Supreme Court in a bid to block the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin from participating in the electoral college after they certified projected President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the election, a court document showed on Tuesday

"This Court should first administratively stay or temporarily restrain the Defendant States from voting in the electoral college until further order of this Court and then issue a preliminary injunction or stay against their doing so until the conclusion of this case on the merits," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and other state officials said in the Supreme Court filing.

The legal filing argues that state officials usurped the authority of state legislatures when they enacted election laws to allow for mail-in voting.

The laws created a system in which voters were treated differently, with more favorable circumstances alloted to local governments under Democrat control, the court filing said.

The Texas officials also argue that the "appearance of voting irregularities" in the four states is consistent with the "unconstitutional relaxation of ballot-integrity protections" in the election laws of those states.

Trump refuses to concede and continues to dispute the validity of the vote in courts, accusing his rivals of massive election fraud in key battleground states.

US law requires all state election disputes, including recounts and legal challenges, by Tuesday. The so-called "safe harbor deadline" aims to provide time to ensure there are no issues when the Electoral College proceedings take place on December 14.

