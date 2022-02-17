UrduPoint.com

Texas Attorney General Sues Biden Admin. To End Airline Mask Mandate - Filing

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Texas Attorney General Sues Biden Admin. to End Airline Mask Mandate - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and US Congresswoman Elizabeth Van Duyne filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration seeking to end the coronavirus-related mask mandate on passenger airlines and travel hubs, court documents revealed on Wednesday.

"Plaintiffs Elizabeth 'Beth' Van Duyne and the State of Texas seek relief from this Court against Defendants United States of America, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle P. Walensky (in her official capacity as Director of the CDC), Sherri A. Berger (in her official capacity as Chief of Staff of the CDC), United States Department of Health and Human Services, and Xavier Becerra (in his official capacity as Secretary of HHS)," the complaint said.

The complaint challenges the constitutionality and authority of the Biden administration's mask mandate requiring people to wear masks while on commercial airlines, conveyances, and at transportation hubs.

The complaint argues that the mandate was issued unlawfully, with no authorization from Congress or a public commenting period.

The Texas Attorney General and the Congresswoman are asking a US court to declare the mandate illegal and to issue an order blocking the measure, which has been in place since February 3, 2021, according to the complaint.

Related Topics

Van United States February Congress From Court P

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of Bangladesh at Expo 2020 Dubai

46 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold v ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold virtual summit

2 hours ago
 Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be establ ..

Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be established: Dr Yasmin

1 hour ago
 Despair, solidarity for Brazil storm victims

Despair, solidarity for Brazil storm victims

1 hour ago
 How world's most precise clock could transform fun ..

How world's most precise clock could transform fundamental physics

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Imran Khan committed to improve lif ..

Prime Minister Imran Khan committed to improve life standard of masses: Farrukh ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>