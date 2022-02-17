Texas Attorney General Sues Biden Admin. to End Airline Mask Mandate - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and US Congresswoman Elizabeth Van Duyne filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration seeking to end the coronavirus-related mask mandate on passenger airlines and travel hubs, court documents revealed on Wednesday.

"Plaintiffs Elizabeth 'Beth' Van Duyne and the State of Texas seek relief from this Court against Defendants United States of America, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle P. Walensky (in her official capacity as Director of the CDC), Sherri A. Berger (in her official capacity as Chief of Staff of the CDC), United States Department of Health and Human Services, and Xavier Becerra (in his official capacity as Secretary of HHS)," the complaint said.

The complaint challenges the constitutionality and authority of the Biden administration's mask mandate requiring people to wear masks while on commercial airlines, conveyances, and at transportation hubs.

The complaint argues that the mandate was issued unlawfully, with no authorization from Congress or a public commenting period.

The Texas Attorney General and the Congresswoman are asking a US court to declare the mandate illegal and to issue an order blocking the measure, which has been in place since February 3, 2021, according to the complaint.