Texas Becomes First US State to Reach 1 Million COVID-19 Cases - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Texas has become the first US state to reach a milestone of over a million coronavirus cases, Johns Hopkins University data showed on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures provided by the university, Texas has confirmed 1,010,364 COVID-19 infections and 19,337 related fatalities.

Texas is followed by California, which, according to the data, has 989,432 COVID-19 cases, and the death toll is at 18,066.

Overall, the United States had registered 10,2588,090 cases of COVID-19, still topping the list of countries affected by the pandemic. The death toll stands at 239,695.