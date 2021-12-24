Texas Board Rescinds Posthumous Clemency Recommendation for George Floyd - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The Texas board of Pardons and Paroles withdrew a recommendation to grant George Floyd posthumous clemency due to procedural errors, but Governor Greg Abbott will review the recommendation if the Board resubmits it for consideration, the governor's spokesperson Renae Eze said.

In October, the Board of Pardons and Paroles recommend that Floyd be posthumously pardoned for committing a minor drug conviction in 2004.

"The Board of Pardons and Paroles has withdrawn 25 clemency recommendations that contained procedural errors and lack of compliance with Board rules," Eze said in a press release on Thursday. "Among the recommendations withdrawn was one concerning George Floyd.

"

Eze said the Board of Pardons and Paroles will review and resolve procedural errors and issues related to any pending applications in compliance with their rules.

Abbott did not have the opportunity to consider the recommendation, but he will review any recommendations that the Board of Pardons and Paroles submits for consideration, Eze added.

Floyd, a native of Houston, Texas, died in May 2020 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nine minutes during an arrest. Floyd's death sparked mass protests - and riots - against police violence and racial injustice across the United States and in some parts of the world.