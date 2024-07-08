Texas Braces As Hurricane Beryl Hits Coast
Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 09:33 PM
Hurricane Beryl made landfall Monday in the southern US state of Texas, where some residents were evacuated over warnings of flooding and power outages
Houston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Hurricane Beryl made landfall Monday in the southern US state of Texas, where some residents were evacuated over warnings of flooding and power outages.
The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Beryl, a Category 1 storm, hit the town of Matagorda with wind speeds of 80 miles (130 kilometers) per hour.
As rain and wind lashed Houston, home to 2.3 million people, the NHC warned in its latest bulletin of "life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds and flooding rainfall" across southeastern Texas.
"We have to take Beryl very, very seriously. Our worst enemy is complacency," Houston Mayor John Whitmire said ahead of the hurricane's arrival.
Some 1.8 million households were without electricity as of early Monday, according to the poweroutage.us tracker.
George Bush Intercontinental Airport was facing nearly 1,000 flight cancellations, according to tracking service FlightAware, while the National Weather Service warned of the potential for tornadoes.
The NHC said rainfall of up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) was expected in parts of Texas, warning that it could cause flash flooding in some areas.
Several areas of the Texas coast had already been placed under hurricane and storm warnings over the weekend. Matagorda lies roughly midway between the port city of Corpus Christi and Galveston Island.
Authorities in Nueces County, home to Corpus Christi, asked tourists to leave the city, while neighboring Refugio County -- yet to fully recover from Hurricane Harvey in 2017 -- issued a mandatory evacuation order.
The city of Galveston, southeast of Houston, had issued a voluntary evacuation order for some areas, with videos on social media showing lines of cars heading out of town.
Recent Stories
Finance minister meets Chairman Delivery Associates
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan receives President upon arrival in Lah ..
Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of Peace Michael Keating
Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts
UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar
Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura Day plan
Heavy quantity of narcotics seized, accused arrested
Minister directs NHA to make organization profitable, resource increasing
Police formulates comprehensive Muharram security plan
HESCO determines to provide uninterrupted power supply during Muharram
Tourism squad playing active role in facilitating tourists
More Stories From World
-
Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts22 minutes ago
-
Pak-China Joint Lab for AI to intelligentize Pakistan's agriculture1 hour ago
-
Biden throws down gauntlet to Democrats in crucial week2 minutes ago
-
Palestinians flee battles as mediators push for truce deal2 minutes ago
-
DR Congo military court sentences 22 soldiers to death1 hour ago
-
French airport worker unions call for strike week before Paris Olympics2 minutes ago
-
European stocks, euro bounce back after French election1 hour ago
-
UN says strongly condemns Russian strikes across Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Kenya starvation cult leader goes on trial on terrorism charges2 hours ago
-
Senior Diplomats pay a Get-acquainted visit to the “Imagine Monet” area within the Jeddah Season ..3 hours ago
-
KSrelief distributes 320 shelter bags in Sudan3 hours ago
-
Housing Minister discusses enhancing cooperation opportunities with Chinese Ambassador to the Kingdo ..3 hours ago