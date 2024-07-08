Texas braces as Hurricane Beryl hits coast

Hurricane Beryl made landfall Monday in the southern US state of Texas, where some residents were evacuated over warnings of flooding and power outages

Houston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Hurricane Beryl made landfall Monday in the southern US state of Texas, where some residents were evacuated over warnings of flooding and power outages.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Beryl, a Category 1 storm, hit the town of Matagorda with wind speeds of 80 miles (130 kilometers) per hour.

As rain and wind lashed Houston, home to 2.3 million people, the NHC warned in its latest bulletin of "life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds and flooding rainfall" across southeastern Texas.

"We have to take Beryl very, very seriously. Our worst enemy is complacency," Houston Mayor John Whitmire said ahead of the hurricane's arrival.

Some 1.8 million households were without electricity as of early Monday, according to the poweroutage.us tracker.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport was facing nearly 1,000 flight cancellations, according to tracking service FlightAware, while the National Weather Service warned of the potential for tornadoes.

The NHC said rainfall of up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) was expected in parts of Texas, warning that it could cause flash flooding in some areas.

Several areas of the Texas coast had already been placed under hurricane and storm warnings over the weekend. Matagorda lies roughly midway between the port city of Corpus Christi and Galveston Island.

Authorities in Nueces County, home to Corpus Christi, asked tourists to leave the city, while neighboring Refugio County -- yet to fully recover from Hurricane Harvey in 2017 -- issued a mandatory evacuation order.

The city of Galveston, southeast of Houston, had issued a voluntary evacuation order for some areas, with videos on social media showing lines of cars heading out of town.