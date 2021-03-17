Texas Can Learn From Russia How to Winterize Energy Infrastructure - Producer Alliance

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The US state of Texas is willing to learn from Russia how to better prepare its energy infrastructure to withstand freezing temperatures, Texas Alliance of Energy Producers President Jason Modglin told Sputnik.

"Certainly, if there's opportunities to learn to continue to produce during those cold temperatures, that's a fantastic opportunity," Modglin said when asked if Texas has any interest in learning from Russia how to winterize its energy infrastructure.

In February, a severe winter storm hit several US states, of which Texas was particularly heavily affected and caused prolonged power outages as well as food and water shortages for millions of residents amid the Arctic cold blast.

Freezing temperatures in February left up to 4 million Texans without power for multiple days.

Russian Consul General in Houston Alexander Zakharov told Sputnik last week that businesses in the US states of Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana, which were the most affected by the winter storm, are interested in studying how Russia adapts its energy infrastructure to freezing temperatures.

Zakharov said that Russia was prepared to help Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana respond to emergency needs during the winter storm, but state officials declined the offer.