Texas Charges Woman For Pressuring Residents To Change Vote - State Attorney General

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 03:10 AM

Texas Charges Woman for Pressuring Residents to Change Vote - State Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) A Texas woman has been charged with vote harvesting and fraud after a journalistic investigation revealed that she pressured electors to change their ballot choices, state Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a press release.

In October, a Project Veritas investigation showed that Rachel Rodriguez, political consultant for US House candidate Mauro Garza, coerced a voter into switching her vote for Democratic Senate candidate MJ Hegar from incumbent Republican John Cornyn.

"Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced the arrest of Rachel Rodriguez for election fraud, illegal voting, unlawfully assisting people voting by mail, and unlawfully possessing an official ballot," the release said on Wednesday.

Rodriguez admitted on tape that her actions are illegal and could carry a 20-year prison sentence, a potential prison term confirmed in the press release.

Voter fraud become a focal point of the 2020 US presidential election, with sitting President Trump having claimed that widespread voter fraud and acts of impropriety robbed him of election victory.

Nevertheless, Paxton said in a statement that claims of an election devoid of voter fraud are "false and misleading," adding that the announced charges are further evidence to the contrary and a "victory for election integrity."

