Texas Child Dies In Measles Outbreak, First US Fatality In Years
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 08:30 AM
Houston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) An unvaccinated child in Texas has died from measles, authorities said Wednesday, marking the first US fatality from the highly contagious disease in nearly a decade, as health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. downplayed a growing outbreak.
The death comes amid declining immunization rates nationwide, with the latest cases concentrated in a Mennonite religious community that historically has shown vaccine hesitancy.
It comes at a delicate moment for US public health as Kennedy, who has long spread falsehoods about the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, begins his tenure as health secretary.
"The school-aged child who was not vaccinated was hospitalized in Lubbock last week and tested positive for measles," the state health department said in a news release.
A statement from Lubbock city confirmed that the child passed away "within the last 24 hours."
Since the start of the year, more than 130 measles cases have been reported in west Texas and neighboring New Mexico, the vast majority in unvaccinated children.
Eighteen have been hospitalized in Texas, and health officials warn the outbreak is likely to grow.
Addressing reporters during a meeting of President Donald Trump's cabinet, Kennedy downplayed the situation, stating, "It's not unusual. You have measles outbreaks every year."
He also stated the death toll as two -- but neither the Texas nor New Mexico health departments said they knew of any additional fatality.
"While multiple measles outbreaks in the United States have not resulted in a death, it was only a matter of time that one would occur," infectious disease physician Amesh Adalja of Johns Hopkins University told AFP.
"Measles still kills over 100,000 individuals every year worldwide. The death should serve as a reminder that there was a reason that the vaccine was developed and that the vaccine is a value to individuals," Adalja said.
"These deaths are almost entirely preventable."
Recent Stories
New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah
UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years
'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, C ..
Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition ..
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, Sharjah Charity, Dar Al Ber p ..
UAE President confers ‘Order of the Mother of the Nation’ on Hamdan bin Zaye ..
UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for students graduating with disti ..
First day of Investopia 2025 outlines features of global investment in new econo ..
Fourth edition of Investopia kicks off in Abu Dhabi defining global investment l ..
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan urges Sudan's warring parties to ceasefire in Ramadan, seek political settlement6 minutes ago
-
Texas child dies in measles outbreak, first US fatality in years6 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong stocks top 24,000 first time since 2022, up 20% this year16 minutes ago
-
Boxing moves 'one step closer' to 2028 Olympics place6 hours ago
-
IOC provisionally recognises World Boxing as federation for Olympics6 hours ago
-
Bosnia Serb leader Dodik found guilty of defying peace envoy7 hours ago
-
Romania prosecutors indict far-right election candidate7 hours ago
-
Laila Soueif, the Egyptian on hunger strike to save her son7 hours ago
-
Bezos announces restrictions on Washington Post opinion coverage7 hours ago
-
Shahidi hails Zadran for 'one of best innings' as Afghanistan down England7 hours ago
-
Musk stars at Trump's first cabinet meeting8 hours ago
-
Germany's Merz meeting Macron in Paris8 hours ago