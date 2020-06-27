Texas Closes Bars, Similar Establishments Amid Spike in Coronavirus Cases - Governor

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott on Friday issued an executive order prohibiting residents in the state from visiting bars and similar establishments in an effort to contain a new wave of the novel coronavirus infections

"People shall not visit bars or similar establishments that hold a permit from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC)," the executive order said.

The governor ordered bars to close for visitors at noon but allowed them to deliver food and provide take-out meals and alcoholic beverages. The order allowed restaurants to remain open for dine-in service with no more than 50 percent of maximum capacity.

The executive order also required rafting and tubing services in the state to close.

Abbott said if the rate of infections increased to more than 10 percent in Texas, the state authorities would take further action to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars," Abbott said.

Texas has reported more than 134,550 novel coronavirus cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.