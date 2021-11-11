(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) A Texas court has overturned the state governor's ban on mask mandates in schools, as it violates the rights of children with disabilities, US District Judge Lee Yeakel said on Wednesday.

In May, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting cities, school districts and other entities across the state from enforcing a mask mandate. The politician promised to bring to justice any school, college or government agency violating the ban.

In August, parents of children with disabilities, the Disability Rights Texas organization, and Texas officials filed a lawsuit against several defendants, including Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton. According to the suit, the governor's order denied children with disabilities access to public education, as they are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 and dying.

"The spread of COVID-19 poses an even greater risk for children with special health needs. Children with certain underlying conditions who contract COVID-19 are more likely to experience severe acute biological effects and to require admission to a hospital and the hospital's intensive care unit," the judge said, as quoted by the Texas Tribune.

Lee confirmed that Abbott's executive order deprived children with disabilities of access to public school programs, services and activities and, thus, violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In addition, the judge banned Paxton from enforcing Abbott's order.

The governor has not yet reacted to the court's decision. Paxton expressed strong disagreement with the judge's opinion. He added that the prosecutor's office would consider all legal options to challenge the decision.