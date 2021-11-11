UrduPoint.com

Texas Court Overturns Governor's Ban On Mask Mandates In Schools

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 04:42 PM

Texas Court Overturns Governor's Ban on Mask Mandates in Schools

A Texas court has overturned the state governor's ban on mask mandates in schools, as it violates the rights of children with disabilities, US District Judge Lee Yeakel said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) A Texas court has overturned the state governor's ban on mask mandates in schools, as it violates the rights of children with disabilities, US District Judge Lee Yeakel said on Wednesday.

In May, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting cities, school districts and other entities across the state from enforcing a mask mandate. The politician promised to bring to justice any school, college or government agency violating the ban.

In August, parents of children with disabilities, the Disability Rights Texas organization, and Texas officials filed a lawsuit against several defendants, including Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton. According to the suit, the governor's order denied children with disabilities access to public education, as they are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 and dying.

"The spread of COVID-19 poses an even greater risk for children with special health needs. Children with certain underlying conditions who contract COVID-19 are more likely to experience severe acute biological effects and to require admission to a hospital and the hospital's intensive care unit," the judge said, as quoted by the Texas Tribune.

Lee confirmed that Abbott's executive order deprived children with disabilities of access to public school programs, services and activities and, thus, violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In addition, the judge banned Paxton from enforcing Abbott's order.

The governor has not yet reacted to the court's decision. Paxton expressed strong disagreement with the judge's opinion. He added that the prosecutor's office would consider all legal options to challenge the decision.

Related Topics

Governor Education May August All From Government Court

Recent Stories

20,000 runners race at Tel Aviv Night Run

20,000 runners race at Tel Aviv Night Run

1 minute ago
 Guangdong carbon market closes lower

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

1 minute ago
 Belarus Still Awaiting ICAO Documents on Ryanair F ..

Belarus Still Awaiting ICAO Documents on Ryanair Flight Diversion - Foreign Mini ..

1 minute ago
 Russian Defense Firm to Showcase Drone Swarm at Du ..

Russian Defense Firm to Showcase Drone Swarm at Dubai Airshow

1 minute ago
 Russia Understands Necessity to Support Mali's Def ..

Russia Understands Necessity to Support Mali's Defense Capabilities - Lavrov

8 minutes ago
 Emirates Group announces half-year performance for ..

Emirates Group announces half-year performance for 2021-22

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.