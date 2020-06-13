Texas COVID-19 Hospitalizations Reach Record High Fourth Time This Week - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The US state of Texas has seen its fourth day of record number of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) hospitalizations this week, data from the Department of State Health Services revealed.

On Friday, Texas authorities reported 2,166 COVID-19 hospitalizations, the fourth day this week with a highest number since the beginning of the pandemic.

The authorities also reported 2,097 new infections, bringing the total to 83,680. In addition, the authorities reported 19 new COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 1,939.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott began to gradually reopen the state's economy on May 1, when he allowed the statewide stay-at-home order to expire.

Abbott issued an executive order on June 3 allowing most businesses in Texas to open at 50 percent capacity.