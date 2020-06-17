Texas COVID-19 Hospitalizations Surge 20% Since Monday as State Reopens - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The US state of Texas has seen a 20 percent surge in novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) hospitalizations since Monday, data from the Texas Department of State Health Services revealed.

The data shows an increase in reported hospitalizations from 2,326 on Monday to 2,793 on Wednesday morning.

The surge in hospitalizations is occurring weeks after Texas Governor Greg Abbott decided to let stay-at-home orders expire on May 1 and began to gradually allow businesses to reopen.

On Tuesday, a Texas health official said in a press conference that the growing rate of hospitalizations is manageable.

The state also had its largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 2,622 reported.

Texas has a total of 93,206 cases of COVID-19 and 2,029 deaths caused by the disease as of midday Wednesday, according to the state health department.