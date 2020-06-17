UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Texas COVID-19 Hospitalizations Surge 20% Since Monday As State Reopens - Health Dept.

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

Texas COVID-19 Hospitalizations Surge 20% Since Monday as State Reopens - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The US state of Texas has seen a 20 percent surge in novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) hospitalizations since Monday, data from the Texas Department of State Health Services revealed.

The data shows an increase in reported hospitalizations from 2,326 on Monday to 2,793 on Wednesday morning.

The surge in hospitalizations is occurring weeks after Texas Governor Greg Abbott decided to let stay-at-home orders expire on May 1 and began to gradually allow businesses to reopen.

On Tuesday, a Texas health official said in a press conference that the growing rate of hospitalizations is manageable.

The state also had its largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 2,622 reported.

Texas has a total of 93,206 cases of COVID-19 and 2,029 deaths caused by the disease as of midday Wednesday, according to the state health department.

Related Topics

Governor May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Pro League committee holds meeting on current ..

36 minutes ago

Champions League to resume on August 7

36 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs Extraordinary Virtual Confer ..

1 hour ago

Four new schools set to open in Dubai in 2020-21 a ..

1 hour ago

DHA provides children with developmental delays, t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.