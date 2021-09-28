UrduPoint.com

Texas Death Row Inmate Scheduled To Be Executed Tuesday Asks US Supreme Court For Stay

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:10 AM

Texas Death Row Inmate Scheduled to Be Executed Tuesday Asks US Supreme Court for Stay

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Death row inmate Rick Rhoades, who is set to be executed Tuesday evening in the state of Texas, is asking the US Supreme Court to delay his execution in order to investigate whether his trial jury was racially biased against him, a court filing revealed.

"Mr.

Rhoades respectfully requests that the Court stay his execution currently set for September 28, 2021, pending the filing, consideration, and disposition of his Petition for Writ of Certiorari," the filing said on Monday.

Rhoades argues in the complaint that he was denied access to certain trial records that he alleges would help him investigate whether the jury selection for his trial was defective due to racial bias.

Rhoades, 57, was convicted for stabbing two brothers to death while they slept in 1991, a day after he was paroled on a previous burglary charge.

Related Topics

Supreme Court September Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

3 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourism’s restart

4 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

5 hours ago
 India to share white shipping information with Gul ..

India to share white shipping information with Gulf

6 hours ago
 International Government Communication Forum 2021 ..

International Government Communication Forum 2021 concludes with a call to speak ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.