Texas Death Row Inmate Scheduled to Be Executed Tuesday Asks US Supreme Court for Stay

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Death row inmate Rick Rhoades, who is set to be executed Tuesday evening in the state of Texas, is asking the US Supreme Court to delay his execution in order to investigate whether his trial jury was racially biased against him, a court filing revealed.

"Mr.

Rhoades respectfully requests that the Court stay his execution currently set for September 28, 2021, pending the filing, consideration, and disposition of his Petition for Writ of Certiorari," the filing said on Monday.

Rhoades argues in the complaint that he was denied access to certain trial records that he alleges would help him investigate whether the jury selection for his trial was defective due to racial bias.

Rhoades, 57, was convicted for stabbing two brothers to death while they slept in 1991, a day after he was paroled on a previous burglary charge.