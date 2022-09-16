UrduPoint.com

Texas Denies George Floyd Posthumous Pardon For 2004 Drug Conviction - Board Of Pardons

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2022 | 06:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has unanimously denied George Floyd a posthumous pardon for a minor drug conviction from 2004.

"After a full and careful review of the application and other information filed with the application, a majority of the Board decided not to recommend a Full Pardon and/or Pardon for Innocence on 09/14/2022," the board said in a letter to Floyd's lawyer Allison Mathis on Wednesday.

It added that her client is eligible to re-apply for a full pardon two years later.

The board had unanimously recommended 11 months ago that Floyd be pardoned, but rescinded its recommendation in December, citing a procedural error.

Mathis told The Texas Tribune that she had not provided additional facts or evidence to the board after its initial recommendation and it was unclear why they had reversed their decision. Floyd's murder by police officers in Minneapolis in 2020 sparked a nationwide reckoning on anti-black racism.

