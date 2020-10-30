UrduPoint.com
Texas Early Voting Surpasses Total Number Of Ballots Cast In 2016 Election - State Data

Fri 30th October 2020

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The number of ballots cast in Texas during the early voting period for the upcoming presidential election has already exceeded the total number of ballots cast in the state during the 2016 election, data from the Texas Secretary of State revealed on Friday.

More than nine million registered voters in the battleground state of Texas have voted during the early voting period for the 2020 election, which began on October 13 and ends today, the data shows.

In the 2016 US election, a total of 8.9 million votes were cast in Texas for the race between then-Republican candidate Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Texas is traditionally a Republican state, but ever since the 2018 midterm elections, there has been a "blue wave" that is inching the state closer to becoming liberal.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, as of mid-day Friday, leads nationally by 7.8 percent on average in the ten most recent surveys posted on poll aggregator Reaclearpolitics.com. US President Trump currently leads in Texas by 2.3 percent.

