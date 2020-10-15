UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Texas Early Voting Turnout Breaks Record On First Day - Secretary Of State

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 01:40 AM

Texas Early Voting Turnout Breaks Record on First Day - Secretary of State

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The US state of Texas has had a record turnout on the first day of early voting this week, the Office of the state's Secretary of State revealed in data on Wednesday.

Texas marked a 31 percent increase on the first day of early voting on Tuesday compared to the first day of early voting in the 2018 midterm election, according to data updated mid-day Wednesday.

A total of 907,054 votes were counted for Tuesday and 691,770 votes were counted on the first day of early voting in the 2018 midterm election, the data shows.

In the 2016 presidential election, Texas had 576,416 votes counted on the first day of early voting.

A Quinnipiac University Poll revealed in late September that US President Donald Trump is up by 5 percent among likely voters.

Texas is the second most populous state in the United States with the second largest number of votes in the Electoral College only behind California.

Related Topics

Election Trump United States September 2016 2018

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity International helps restore sight ..

1 hour ago

World Future Energy Summit to present world’s mo ..

1 hour ago

UAE Banks Federation’s General Assembly approves ..

2 hours ago

UAE chairs meeting of Executive Office of Council ..

2 hours ago

G20 to extend debt relief for poor countries by si ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Airplane Crosses Israeli Airspace for 1st ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.