Texas Elementary School Placed on Lockdown Due to 'Active Shooter' - District Admin.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) An independent school district in Uvalde, Texas, reported on Tuesday there is an active shooter on the grounds of the Robb Elementary school.

"There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site.

Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus," Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District administration said in a statement via Twitter.

The rest of the school district remains under a secure status, the statement also said.

The school district in question is located in southern Texas and has nine schools, including three elementary schools.