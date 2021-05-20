UrduPoint.com
Texas Executes Death Row Inmate For First Time In Almost Year - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:15 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The US state of Texas has executed death row inmate Quintin Jones by lethal injection for a murder he committed over two decades ago, thus breaking a nearly year-long hiatus of executions in the state, national media reported on Thursday, citing officials.

According to CNN, citing Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson Jeremy Desel, Jones, who was convicted of murdering his great-aunt in 1999, was the first inmate to be executed in Texas since July 2020.

Last year, the southern state executed three people, compared to nine in 2019 and 13 in 2018.

Jones is the third inmate throughout the United States to be executed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the US Supreme Court allowed the 41-year-old's execution to proceed, despite his relatives pleading to spare his life.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, Texas leads the nation in the number of executions. Of the six inmates expected to be put to death this year, five of them are in Texas.

