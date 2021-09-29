Texas Executes Death Row Inmate Rhoades in Lethal Injection - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The US state of Texas executed death row inmate Rick Rhoades in a third lethal injection this year, The Texas Tribune reported.

Rhoades' attorneys earlier unsuccessfully tried to delay the execution to explore if racial bias tainted his trial during jury selection.

Rhoades, 57, was convicted for stabbing two brothers to death in Pasadena in 1991, a day after he was paroled on a previous burglary charge.